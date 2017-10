Peter Godfrey passed away last night at the age of 95.

Peter was born in England but travelled to New Zealand in 1958 to take up the position of Lecturer in Music at Auckland University, which he held from 1958-1973.

Later he became Professor of Music until 1982 (1974-1982). During this time he directed Auckland’s Dorian Choir. He was then Director of Music at St Paul’s Cathedral in Wellington (1983-89) Continue reading

