Mercy Sister Marilyn Lacey has received a major award for her work in South Sudan and Haiti.

Regis University in Denver presented Lacey the Opus Prize. The prize includes a cash award of one million dollars.

Lacey’s organisation, called “Mercy Beyond Borders,” provides educational and economic help as well as job training to over 1,400 displaced women and girls every year. Read more

