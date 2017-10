Teen suicide is a growing problem which should be met with prayer and efforts to help young people develop healthy use of social media, says Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver.

Speaking to the Denver Catholic, Aquila spoke of the 50 Colorado teens who took their own lives in 2014, the 72 in 2015, the 68 who died in in 2016 and several who died at the beginning of this school year. Read more

