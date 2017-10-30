  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Trump proposes some re-writes for the Bible

Monday, October 30th, 2017

The Bible is, after all, foreign law; none of it was written in America. It would, therefore, be in order for President Trump to revise biblical law by executive order:  Click here to read some of the proposed revisions

