New Anglican primate for Maori church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia

The two existing primates of the Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia (ANZP) have announced that the province’s third primate will be Bishop Don Tamihere, currently bishop of Tairawhiti.

The Church of ANZP is unique in the Anglican Communion in having three primates of the whole province, but with special responsibility for the three Tikangas, or geographical and cultural streams: Polynesia, Maori and Pākehā (people of European descent). Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.