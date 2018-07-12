  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Do you know what these strange “Catholic’ words mean?

Thursday, July 12th, 2018

How many of these words do you know the meaning of? Cuauhtlatoatzin, Filioque, Hypostatic, Oikonomia, Paraclete, Kyrie Eleison, Parousia, Tekakwitha, Prophecy, Viaticum, Catechesis. Click here to find out

