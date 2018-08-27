Woman jailed for complaining adzan call to prayer is too loud

Of all the horrific details contained in the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, one sentence stands out: “The main thing was not to help children, but to avoid ‘scandal.’” When sex-abuse cases dominate headlines, a familiar pattern often emerges. If it took place at a large organization — Read more
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano’s testimony proves one thing: The former Vatican ambassador to the United States is to the clergy sex abuse crisis what Oliver Stone is to the assassination of President John Kennedy. That is, a trafficker in conspiracy theories who mixes fact, fiction and venom to produce something explosive but also suspicious. When Read more
A Jesuit priest who has been on the frontline of advocating for survivors of clerical sexual abuse and developing detailed programs to prevent abuse said the crisis unfolding, again, in the United States is a summons to a new way of envisioning the church and taking responsibility for it. “I am not surprised” by the Read more
The pope’s letter of 20 August 2018, condemning sexual abuse by clergy and its systematic cover-up begins to show real compassion for those abused and some of the bewilderment and exasperation even good people who supported the Church. The first section of his letter, ‘If one member suffers …’ displays a genuine empathy for those Read more