Woman jailed for complaining adzan call to prayer is too loud

A Buddhist woman in Sumatra has been jailed after she complained the adzan, or call to prayer, from her local mosque is too loud.

Indonesia’s largest Islamic bodies have denounced the jailing, with senior figures from Indonesia’s two largest Islamic bodies backing them.

“I do not see how saying ‘adzan is too loud’ is an expression of hatred of hostility toward a particular group or religion,” said Robikin Emhas, head of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) legal division. Read more

