  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Priests a beacon of hope

Thursday, September 6th, 2018

Priests in Venezuela are a beacon of hope, providing spiritual solace is soaring as nation teeters on brink of collapse. The South American nation is facing a crippled economy amid falling oil prices, U.S. sanctions, hyperinflation and food shortages, according to a report in a diocesan paper in the United States.Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,