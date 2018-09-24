New building for Catholic Bishops’ Conference in PNG

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands (CBCPNGSI) opened a new building in Port Moresby last week.

The new building has two blocks.

ToRot Block (Building A) has a conference room with a capacity of 100 people, 25 workstations and 11 living rooms.

Mazzuconi Block (Building B) has a fireproof archive room, office space for 15 workstations, parking space and two residential flats.

According to CBC General Secretary Father Victor Roche, there is also a recording studio space for the commission of communication with the possibility of a future radio or television station.

The money for the construction came from:

Fundraising

The prime minister’s office – 3 million

MISSIO Aachen – 1.08 million.

Other leaders and generous donors – 1.22 million

Those attending the ceremony included Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister, and the current prime minister, Peter O’Neil.

In his speech, Somare acknowledged the role of the Catholic Church in the development of the country.

‘The Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands have, through their efforts, made a contribution to keep alive the teaching of Christ in the country,” the Grand Chief said.

O’Neill congratulated the architect and the builders who had constructed a wonderful building.

“It will not only serve the Church but also serve our people in Papua New Guinea and in the Solomon Islands. It is important that the government continues to support the work of the Church.

“The government and the church must work hand in hand in partnership to not only develop our country but to also provide spiritual guidance for our people and make sure that they have the services they deserve in education and health,” said the prime minister.

TSource

News category: Asia Pacific.