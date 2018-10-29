  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Manus refugee nominated for human rights award

Monday, October 29th, 2018

A Manus Island refugee has been nominated for an international human rights award.

Abdul Aziz Muhamat fled persecution in Sudan only to be detained by Australia in Papua New Guinea, where he became a spokesperson for hundreds of men held there for five years. Continue reading

