Estimated 85,000 children starved since war began

Monday, November 26th, 2018

An estimated 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from extreme hunger or disease since the war in Yemen escalated, according to new analysis by Save the Children.

Using data compiled by the UN, Save the Children evaluated mortality rates for untreated cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition. Read more

