The Catholic Enquiry Centre in a digital age – Bishops ask for prayers.

CEC is reaching out to new audiences through social media, video and special events.

This year it sponsored Vatican Observatory Director and world-renown astronomer, Br Guy Consolmagno in a nationwide tour.

In addition, it has developed a new social media brand, Catholic Discovery and is working closely with Catholic agencies and schools in spreading the Good News.

Trinity Sunday (16 June) celebrates Christian belief in the Trinity and fittingly marks the National Day of Prayer for the Catholic Enquiry Centre (CEC), supported by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops (NZCBC).

CEC Director, Fr Neil Vaney, has prepared reflections and other resources for the day that will be shared among parishes throughout the country.

NZCBC President, Bishop Patrick Dunn says, “Each one of us is called to be a disciple, to spread the knowledge and love of Christ.

The CEC is our agency, to promote this work. Today, through prayer and by supporting the CEC we become part of that work.

Please open your hearts and lives to this work.”

To find out more about the work of the CEC, related resources or to donate, visit catholicenquiry or Catholic Discovery on Facebook.

Amanda Gregan: Ko te Huinga Pīhopa o te Hāhi Katorika o Aotearoa The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC)

