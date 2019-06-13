Despite differences Christians are ‘one in Christ’

Christians are “one in Christ” despite differences between denominations and traditions, says the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Welby made this statement to over 5,000 Christians across various denominations and traditions gathered at a Pentecost event marking the culmination of “Thy Kingdom Come”, a 10-day prayer initiative.

“We’re all different, we look different, we have different cultures and backgrounds and yet, in Jesus, we’re brought to be one,” he said.

“What makes it possible for people with such differences to be in one church, to minister to so many different people outside the church, to show them the love of Jesus and to speak of Jesus? The Holy Spirit of God, nothing else.

“We can say what we like but we can’t do very much in the human heart, only the Spirit speaks from heart to heart.”

He then spoke of the UK’s politicians who are “struggling” and “suffering” as they try to find agreement on Brexit.

“We’re so contemptuous of them but they are trying to rebuild the broken. Most of them go into politics for good reason …”

Welby said when he sees the nation’s politicians he hears them saying they’ve never known a time as hard as this in the 35 years they’ve been in parliament.

“What can change it? It’s the Spirit of God and God is calling the church to be confident about bringing the healing and hope in Jesus to this country,” he said.

“We have a moment of opportunity in saying yes, we’re different, and Jesus does not say to you all be the same, he says I made you different and you will be drawn in your difference with love for one another through the cross and resurrection, through Ascension and Pentecost, through the coming of the Spirit, and we will see our society transformed.”

Other church leaders attending the event included the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, Archbishop Angaelos, and the chair of the Redeemed Christian Church of God UK, Pastor Agu Irukwu.

The Anglican Bishop of London, the Rt Rev. Sarah Mullally, led the square in praying for Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick and other representatives of the London emergency services.

Christian singer Matt Redman, the Kingdom Choir (who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year), worship artist Lou Fellingham and Sounds of New Wine Gospel Choir (which recently picked up the Premier Gospel Best Newcomer Award) led the music at the gathering.

