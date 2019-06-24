Nun honoured during human trafficking report presentation

An Italian nun who has spent most of her ministry working to rescue people from human trafficking from Myanmar to the United States was recognized by the United States’ Secretary of State as a “hero” for her work.

Sister Gabriella Bottani was honored on Thursday, during a ceremony introducing the 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, presented by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bottani was one of nine individuals who were named “Heroes” in recognition of their tireless efforts to fight modern-day slavery, which affects an estimated 25 million people and has been labeled by Pope Francis as a “crime against humanity.” The nun was tasked with speaking for the group of honorees.

“This is a great responsibility for all of us who are being recognized today,” Bottani said. “I’m here today because of Talitha Kum, a global network of women of faith challenged by the violence and serious violation of Human Rights caused by human trafficking and any kind of exploitation around the world.” Continue reading

