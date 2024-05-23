Talitha Kum celebrates 15th anniversary

Over 200 Talitha Kum delegates representing women and men religious, laity, young people and survivors actively engaged in combating human trafficking will gather for Talitha Kum’s 2nd General Assembly.

This Assembly falls as the International Network of Consecrated Life Against Human Trafficking celebrates the 15th anniversary of its establishment in 2009 under the International Union of Superiors General (UISG). Delegates will gather outside Rome at the Fraterna Domus in Sacrofano from 18-24 May 2024.

Member congregations of UISG have been involved in ministering to the victims of trafficking since 1998. Their first contribution was the production of training materials by a study group formed under the Commission for Justice and Peace.

The materials produced were translated into about 11 different languages and were instrumental in raising awareness about the challenge of human trafficking at that time.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.