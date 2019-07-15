Church’s roofing iron stolen overnight

Members of a Taranaki church are devastated after thieves stole a quarter of the iron they fundraised $28,000 for, before it could be used to fix the leaking roof of their rural church. Continue reading
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.
Monday, July 15th, 2019
Members of a Taranaki church are devastated after thieves stole a quarter of the iron they fundraised $28,000 for, before it could be used to fix the leaking roof of their rural church. Continue reading
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.
Tags: church buildings, theft
No room in the church for extremist anti-gay views · July 15, 2019
Pope’s tweet about praying for migrants leads to bombardment of insults · July 13, 2019
Tonal change in Ad Limina visit says new Melbourne Archbishop · July 13, 2019
Breakthrough! Pope appoints seven women to all-male Curia department · July 12, 2019