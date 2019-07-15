  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Twitter moves to curb hate speech based on religion

Monday, July 15th, 2019

Twitter is moving to filter out inappropriate content based on religion as part of its effort to curb hate speech.

In a policy update on Tuesday, Twitter said it would take down “dehumanising language” that targets specific religious groups.

Examples of the type of language that would be removed would be the description of a user’s religion as “disgusting” or referring to them as “filthy animals”. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,