Banned extremist preacher planning a trip to NZ

Steven Anderson, an extremist Christian preacher from the United States, is planning a visit to New Zealand.

Anderson made headlines last month when he attended a ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference in Orlando, Florida.

In his YouTube post, he said he now planned to conduct a soul-winning and preaching event in New Zealand.

He just has been banned from entering Austalia.

That makes the 33rd country he’s no longer allowed to visit because of his insistence that gay people should be executed by the government because the Bible says so.

Just in the past few months, Anderson was banned from entering the Netherlands and the 26 countries of the Schengen area,

He was also banned from Ireland, Botswana, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Jamaica.

Anderson got worldwide attention several years ago for his violently homophobic comments.

He is a holocaust denier who praised the Pulse nightclub shooter, calling victims “a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles” and “disgusting homosexuals who the Bible says were worthy of death.”

He has also said the US government should execute homosexuals by way of a firing squad because that’s what the Bible commands. There are also numerous misogynistic comments and holocaust denialism.

Anderson founded his church in 2005. Since then, it has gained notoriety for extremist views.

“Don’t expect anything contemporary or liberal. We are an old-fashioned, independent, fundamental, King James Bible only, soul-winning Baptist church,” it states on its website.

Its doctrinal statement calls for the execution of gay people, and reads: “We believe that homosexuality is a sin and an abomination which God punishes with the death penalty.”

He spearheads the New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement.

The Movement has 22 domestic and eight international churches led by Anderson’s colleagues and acolytes.

He has more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers,

Source

News category: New Zealand.