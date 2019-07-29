Israeli forest fire spares Christian shrine

A forest fire in northern Israel that threatened a church where Christians believe the transfiguration of Jesus took place was extinguished without the shrine being damaged, firefighters said Sunday.

The fire on Mount Tabor, where the Basilica of the Transfiguration is located, broke out Thursday and had been put out late Friday, but “small fires are rekindled every so often and teams at the site are dealing with them”, fire service spokesman Dudi Peretz told AFP.

"The church was not damaged," he said, noting the fire had burnt nearly 500 acres of shrubs, thorns and some trees.

