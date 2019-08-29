Mary McAleese wins prestigious Catholic theology prize

Ireland’s former president Mary McAleese has been selected as the winner of the prestigious Alfons Auer Ethics Prize.

The award will be presented to Dr McAleese at a ceremony at the University of Tübingen in Germany on 30 October.

Leading US moral theologian Professor Hille Haker of Loyola University in Chicago will deliver the commendation in honour of the former president at the ceremony.

The award honours people who have distinguished themselves through a special ethical commitment in the religious, scientific or social field. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.