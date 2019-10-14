Monte Cecilia Housing Trust builds 30 new homes in Mangere

Thirty homeless families in South Auckland will get new, modern houses this week, and working parents are among the first tenants.

The Monte Cecilia Housing Trust has built the 30 two-bedroom units and its new offices on the site of an old rest home in Windrush Close, Mangere, at a cost of $12.5 million.

The houses were opened to coincide with World Homelessness Day. Continue reading

