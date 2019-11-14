  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
How many coins get thrown into the Trevi Fountain?

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

On average, the value of coins thrown into the Trevi fountain in Rome is about €2500 (about NZ$4346)

That’s per day.

Toss in a coin, so the story goes, and you’ll return to bella Roma

The tradition of tossing a coin into the fountain goes back to time immemorial, later embedded in the 1950s film Three Coins in the Fountain. Read more

