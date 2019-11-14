How many coins get thrown into the Trevi Fountain?

On average, the value of coins thrown into the Trevi fountain in Rome is about €2500 (about NZ$4346)

That’s per day.

Toss in a coin, so the story goes, and you’ll return to bella Roma

The tradition of tossing a coin into the fountain goes back to time immemorial, later embedded in the 1950s film Three Coins in the Fountain. Read more

