Pope and Archbishop of Canterbury to visit South Sudan together

November 13, at the Vatican, Pope Francis received His Grace, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

During the cordial talks, the Holy Father and the Archbishop of Canterbury agreed that, if the political situation in the country should allow the establishment of a transitional government of national unity in the next 100 days, at the expiry of the agreement signed in recent days in Entebbe, in Uganda, they intend to visit South Sudan together.

The decision follows Pope Francis earlier, in a meeting with the Ecumenical Council of Churches of South Sudan, expressing his desire to visit South Sudan.

The Council is an expression of the Ecumenical Council of Churches that was founded in 1965 as the “Council of Churches of Sudan” as a means to help the marginalized areas of Sudan.

