Peter’s Pence: The money of the poor has not been used for speculation

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the Holy See’s former Deputy Secretary of State (Sostituto), has strongly denied any misappropriation of funds from the Peter’s Pence collection, currently under investigation by the Vatican judiciary.

The Sardinian cardinal, who is now prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, was questioned about the investigation on Feb. 17 at a book presentation in Rome.

The investigation centers principally on the Secretariat of State’s purchase of a prime London property in 2014 and Becciu seemed anxious to set the record straight.

The 71-year-old cardinal said funds from Peter’s Pence, a collection taken up among all the world’s Catholics each June 29, were not directly used in the purchase. Read more

