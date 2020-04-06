Philippines parish cancels planned ‘online general absolution’

A parish in the Philippines has canceled an ‘online general absolution’.

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Quezon City, Philippines had advertised the event would be available by livestream, and was set to take place on April 3.

On Thursday, the parish issued a retraction and an apology.

“Fr. Nelson wants to correct himself. General absolution cannot be given via online,” said a statement issued by the parish.

“The penitent must be physically present— meaning, the priest who absolves and the penitent who receives the absolution must be in the same place,” the statement clarified. Read more

