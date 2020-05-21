Muslims help Catholics rebuild church in Mosul that Islamic State destroyed

Muslims are helping Catholics, despite the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, to rebuild a church building in northern Iraq, once ruled by the Islamic State.

Islamic State that ruled Mosul from 2014 to 2016, damaged or destroyed every church in the city including the 19th century built “Our Lady of the Hour” Church, popularly called Al Saa’a Church.

Currently, the church is being rebuilt through a partnership between UNESCO, the United Arab Emirates, and the Dominican order.

Established in the 19th century, the Our Lady of the Hour Church was the base for the Catholic parish in northern Iraq and Kurdistan.

