SVDP launches National Recovery Appeal

The St Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Society, this week, launched a National Recovery Appeal to help the increasing numbers of individuals and families struggling from the impact of Covid-19.

The Appeal will run until December.

The goal is to raise $4 million to provide people with economic, social and emotional support during these times of severe hardship, says SVDP National President Marlena Hoeft-Marwick.

“Many of our services have been funded through our Op Shops which had to close during April and May, resulting in a loss of income of about $1.5 million.”

“At the same time, the demands for our services have increased by around 400% and are continuing to increase.”

“The National Recovery Appeal is essential to ensure that we can meet the increasing demand for assistance.”

An SVDP National Recovery Appeal website has been developed and supporters are encouraged to donate online at: donate.svdp.org.nz.

People can also donate by cheque and bankcard.

Donations will be used to provide people with the essentials such as food parcels, clothing, household goods and services, as well as social and emotional support.

“Funds will be distributed to Vinnies Centres throughout New Zealand so support can be provided locally,” says Marlena.

“Our job is to ease the pressure on individuals and families with practical help.”

The National Recovery Appeal has the endorsement of Cardinal John Dew, Archbishop of Wellington.

“Covid-19 is creating new layers of poverty and need in our community, and it is vital the St Vincent de Paul Society is able to do the work it has done for decades and to add to it as new needs emerge.”

“I commend the St Vincent de Paul Society for taking proactive steps to ensure that it can continue to help those in need as we all grapple with the needs of our new environment.”

St Vincent de Paul is a registered charity and all donations over $5 are tax-deductible.

