Philippine diocese becomes first to switch to solar power

The Vatican has praised a Philippine diocese for becoming the first in the entire Catholic Church to adopt renewable energy.

Vatican officials have released a document offering a guide for Catholics on how to take care of the earth as God’s creation and man’s “common home,” citing the diocese’s response to Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’.

Maasin Diocese in Leyte province has installed solar panels in 42 churches to generate electricity in its fight against global warming and environmental abuse. Read more

