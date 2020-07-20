Caritas warns against double pandemic: COVID-19 and hunger

Caritas Internationalis, the Vatican’s charitable organization, joined Pope Francis in his call for the debt forgiveness for the poorest countries, while condemning the fact that for many regions “there are two pandemics,” COVID-19 and hunger.

“Two major crises require immediate and determined action by people of goodwill, leaders and all members of the human community,” said Aloysius John, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis.

First of all, international debt "often paid by the sweat and fatigue of the poorest in these countries." Second, the economic sanctions in the Middle East, particularly Syria, that has had a domino effect on neighboring nations, including Lebanon, that is hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

