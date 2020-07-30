SINGout4JUSTICE competition winners announced

A Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist known for her compelling Christian characters has urged Christians to engage fearlessly and generously with a world “enthralled by contentiousness.” “There’s something very, very wrong when so many people who claim to be religious act Read more
As Millennials reach a new stage of life – the oldest among them will turn 39 this year – a clearer picture of how members of this generation are establishing their own families is coming into view. Previous research highlights Read more
Just to set the record straight, the simple truth is that it is not against Catholic doctrine for Protestants to receive Communion at Mass. 1. We believe that Baptism in the Protestant Churches gives exactly the same thing Baptism in Read more
A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found that the company’s elevation of free expression – especially by politicians – above other values has hurt its progress on other matters like discrimination, elections interference and protecting vulnerable users. Facebook Read more