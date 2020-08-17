  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New general manager for Palmerston North diocese

Monday, August 17th, 2020

Liam Greer has been appointed as the general manager of the Palmerston North diocese.

Greer, whose family has a five-generation association with the diocese, grew up in Palmerston North, attending St Peter’s College.

He has a degree in valuation and property management and worked as a property valuer for a few years. Read more in NZ Catholic.

