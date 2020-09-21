Pope wants to stop Mafia from exploiting symbols of the Virgin Mary

  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Monday, September 21st, 2020

A new Vatican group backed by Pope Francis is taking a whack at stopping Mafia members from exploiting the Virgin Mary and other Catholic imagery in order to recruit members and whitewash their dark underworld image. Read more

