Pope wants to stop Mafia from exploiting symbols of the Virgin Mary

Sunday September 13 marked six months since the U.S. declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. The reality that this pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, has started to take a toll on people’s emotional and spiritual well-being, with Read more
Climate change is real; its death and destruction is upon us, and it is projected to get much worse if far more aggressive national and international efforts to reverse it are not soon enacted. Those who deny climate change and Read more
In April 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the Paris Institute of Political Studies to talk about the impacts of climate change in the Pacific Islands and said: “We are a Pacific nation … New Zealand does not simply sit Read more
The 1970s was not a time anyone in their right mind should feel nostalgic for. It’d be a difficult ask if you actually lived through its madness. Maybe you might recall Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry movies is worthy of note, Read more