Biden attends church: Trump goes golfing

While Joe Biden attended church with his family, Donald Trump played golf and continued to insist he won the election.

The President and President-elect both followed their usual Sunday routines after the 2020 US election.

Mr Biden attended the 10.30 am Mass at St Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington with his wife and grandchildren.

After Mass, Biden visited the cemetery across the street where his parents, first wife, young daughter and son Beau are buried.

Meanwhile Trump, confirmed a Presbyterian who now identifies as ‘non-denominational Christian’, visited his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. He was greeted by supporters as well as by demonstrators lining the sidewalks near the club’s entrance chanting and waving signs.

The sitting president sent six tweets, all flagged as misinformation by Twitter. They maintained he won the election, before getting in his second round of golf for the weekend.

Mr Trump has not made an official in-person speech since the election was called. But, there has been no shortage of tweets from him claiming the election was stolen and that he won by “A LOT”.

Trump quoted conservative surrogates like Newt Gingrich who have falsely claimed that there was rampant voter fraud in the election.

Twitter flagged his remarks, affixing to each of his tweets a label reading: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

The President-elect progressed with planning for taking office in January. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have launched an updated website as they prepare for the transition process.

The site includes four priorities of their upcoming administration: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

