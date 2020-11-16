Pope Francis and Joe Biden talk on phone

Pope Francis has offered US president-elect Joe Biden his “blessings and congratulations”, during a phone call Thursday morning.

Biden, of Irish heritage, will be the second Catholic president of the United States. John F. Kennedy, who was elected in 1960 and also of Irish descent, was the country’s first Catholic president.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office has confirmed that the phone conversation took place.

A press release from the President-elect transition team read:

President-elect Joe Biden spoke this morning with His Holiness Pope Francis. The President-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.

