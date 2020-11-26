  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Biden recites deceased son’s favourite hymn

Thursday, November 26th, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden concluded his victory speech by reciting his deceased son Beau’s favourite popular Catholic hymn “On Eagles’ Wings”

Biden lost Beau, an Iraq war veteran who had served as Delaware’s attorney general, in 2015 to a brain tumour at the age of 46. Read more

