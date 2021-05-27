Man accused of possessing Isis material was ‘learning about religion’, jury hears

A man accused of possessing Isis propaganda material took the stand to defend his actions in front of a jury on Monday.

He said he was only learning about his religion, and he was put in jail because he is a Muslim and his religion is not liked.

The Auckland man, who has name suppression, has denied three charges of possessing objectionable publications, possessing a knife without lawful authority and failing to comply with a search. Read more

