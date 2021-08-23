Community service award for retired cleaner

Taualoa Lalopua Sanele​ is no stranger to awards. She received a Queen’s Service Medal for the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year for her services to the union movement and Samoan community.

But still, she was shocked to receive an Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Award from the Wellington City Council this year.

Since coming to New Zealand in 1972, Sanele has also been involved in Wellington’s Samoan community, based around St Anne’s Catholic Church in Newtown and later St Joseph’s Parish in Mt Victoria.

“I’ve been involved in the church for my whole life,” Sanele said. “It’s important to me because God gave me this strength and it’s a feeling from my heart to help anyone.” Continue reading

