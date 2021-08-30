  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Evidence of earthquake described in Old Testament

Monday, August 30th, 2021

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have found evidence of damage to buildings and pottery that may have been caused by a huge, eighth-century B.C.E. earthquake mentioned in the biblical books of Amos and Zechariah

The findings add to evidence of the earthquake previously discovered elsewhere in Israel and in the seabed of the Dead Sea. Read more

