Cardboard cathedral is allowed to stay after rush to secure consent

Christchurch’s cardboard cathedral has become a permanent fixture for the city after the Anglican church was granted last-minute permission to keep the building.

The $5.3 million Transitional Cathedral was built in 2012 and 2013 under emergency legislation as a temporary replacement for the earthquake-wrecked Christ Church Cathedral. That legislation allowed consents lasting until June 30 this year, 10 years after the quakes.

The cardboard cathedral was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, who specialises in disaster recovery architecture.

With the consent expiry approaching, the Church Property Trustees applied to the city council for resource consent to allow the building to remain. The consent was granted a few weeks ago. Read more

