Legal expert says Destiny Church unlikely to be deregistered as charity despite 12,000 people signing petition

A legal expert says Destiny Church is unlikely to be deregistered as a charity despite thousands of people signing a petition calling for its charitable status to be revoked.

It comes amid controversy over Brian Tamaki’s involvement in anti-lockdown protests. Tamaki’s Freedoms and Rights Coalition is responsible for organising several anti-lockdown protests, while Tamaki himself is before the courts over two protests in Auckland last month.

The petition, which has 11,935 signatures at the time of writing, says Destiny Church is promoting “uncharitable views” which are putting New Zealanders at risk. Read more

