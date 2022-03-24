Teachers asked to sign anti-gay contract

Teachers at a controversial Christian school in Brisbane are being asked to sign employment contracts that warn they could be sacked for being openly homosexual.

The Citipointe Christian College is at the heart of yet another scandal after a former teacher lost his job for refusing to sign the document last month.

The private primary and high school located at Carindale, 8km east of Brisbane, told staff that expressing human sexuality incompatible with college faith could constitute a breach of employment.

“Nothing in his/her deliberate conduct should be incompatible with the intrinsic character of their position, especially, but not only, in relation to the expression of human sexuality through heterosexual, monogamous relationships, expressed intimately through marriage.” the school wrote.

