Futuna Chapel gets ‘best of’ Wellington award

The Futuna Chapel in Karori Wellington has been awarded a “Best of Wellington” award by Metro Magazine.

“This 1961 chapel by John Scott is perhaps the greatest piece of modernist architecture in New Zealand.

“Recently opening its doors to broader use has seen it host some of the most exciting experimental music in the country, organised in the most part by the good people behind Wellington’s avant-garde performance hub The Pyramid Club,” said Metro.

The ‘best of’ awards are Metro’s “favourite destinations and experiences in the capital city.”

Other award categories include the usual ‘best of’ categories; best shop, best beach, best street, best public gallery.

Also among its ‘best of’ awards are some eclectic destinations such as: Best Op Shop, Best Record Shop, Best DJ, Best Tree, and Best Toast.

