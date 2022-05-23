Apolstolic Nuncio caught phishing scam

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines warned the public on Thursday against phishing scams involving the impersonation of the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila.

According to the CBCP Secretariat, the scammers would impersonate Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, using an e-mail.

Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, said the scam targets those using Yahoo Mail by asking them to enter their login details to receive a “confidential message”.

“It is a phishing attempt to get their (yahoo mail) account details,” Pantin said in a letter to dioceses.

To avoid being victimized by phishing scams, the country’s Anti-Money Laundering Council have repeatedly advised the public not to reply to suspicious e-mails.

