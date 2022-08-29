Netflix spent $5 Million on a replica Sistine Chapel then destroyed it

Mental health experts have repeatedly warned of a “shadow pandemic” of mental health disorders, as new data from shows this to be especially true for young women. The National Survey of Mental Health and Wellbeing provides a country-wide snapshot of Read more
The contemplative Benedictines of Solonka, in Ukraine, near Lviv, are used to silence and external solitude, but they have opened the doors of their monastery and their cloister to hosting refugees affected by the war. Since the end of February Read more
Last week a gathering of Anglicans from the Pacific Region began their Conference in Canberra by announcing the creation of a new Anglican Diocese of the Southern Cross with former Archbishop of Sydney, Dr Glenn Davies as bishop. This diocese Read more
Imagine being at your parish church this Sunday celebrating the Eucharist. Just as your pastor finishes his homily, gunfire erupts from the back of the church. As you quickly turn around, you see several armed men firing their weapons into Read more