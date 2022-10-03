Helping each student shine is a spiritual work of mercy, pope says

Education is a spiritual work of mercy not because it imparts information, but because it helps another find meaning and learn to shine, Pope Francis told members of a Catholic group from Argentina.

When done with respect, “education offers a meaning, a narrative to every element of human life,” and it “helps to bring out the best in each person, to polish the diamond that the Lord has placed in each one,” Pope Francis said on 30 September in a written message to members of the Fraternity of St Thomas Aquinas Groups.

Founded in the 1960s in Argentina, the groups are committed to strengthening Christian values in society and in different cultures, mainly through the educational work of their members and, more recently, through the schools and universities they sponsor or staff.

