Sexual abuse and restorative justice

Flashes of Insight looks at the sexual abuse crisis from the perspective of restorative justice; restoring what, to whom, in what manner and with what effect.

This 11 minute Flashes of Insight conversation asks whether the experience for Church ministers is an opportunity for the theology of reconciliation to grow into change.

It considers restorative justice a matter of putting things back together as they were, as it were by plastering Humpty Dumpty back together, or is it actually a way of going forward to something new?

Key issues in the discussion include

is whether ‘putting Humpty Dumpty back together again is actually desirable?’

how to go about restorative justice

how well do we do restorative justice when as ministers, we may not have the capacity to reconcile

how as ministers do ‘we do wrong’

ministers and a capacity for empathy

whether the theology of reconciliation is up to the task of facing restorative justice

News category: Analysis and Comment.