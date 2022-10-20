  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Patriarch wishes Putin a happy birthday

Thursday, October 20th, 2022

On  Vladimir Putin’s recent birthday, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow praised the president for being  “selflessly devoted to the Fatherland, sincerely loving the Motherland and giving her all your strength, abilities and talents.”

He made no mention of Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine or the war that erupted after. Read more

