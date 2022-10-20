Patriarch wishes Putin a happy birthday

On many occasions unknowingly, and on other occasions quite knowingly, Christian prayer has become a contest. Have I chosen the right place? Am I in the right posture? How often? For how long? Each becomes part of the criteria for Read more
These days, Catholic intellectuals open the op-ed pages of the New York Times with the same dread they once had for the threatening, unsigned editorials of the official newspaper of the Vatican, L’Osservatore Romano. Except that we’re not talking about Read more
The most substantive change in the last sixty years has been the renewal of the Sacred Liturgy and its sacramental rites adapted to our languages and cultures. We have two great gifts from the Council: first, the treasury of the Read more
Among the many incongruities of life, there are few more odd and charming as the Hillbilly Thomists. Perhaps you know a bluegrass band or two, but have you ever heard of one composed of Dominican friars and priests? What else Read more