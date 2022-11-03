Principals expect pandemic’s disruption to learning will take years to make up for

Nearly three years of pandemic-related disruption has damaged learning in some schools and left others almost unscathed.

In some areas principals warned it could take years for children to catch up on what they have missed, while others said achievement was no different from before the pandemic.

Schools visited by RNZ also described effects including poor attendance and more online abuse.

In Porirua East, Tairangi School principal Jason Ataera said it could take years to fix the damage to children’s achievement.

“In our community I would say it would be rare for anybody to be at the same level they would have been had the pandemic not happened,” he said. Read more

