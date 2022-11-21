Papuan solidarity group criticises NZ for ‘weak’ concern over Indonesian human rights abuses

The solidarity group West Papua Action Aotearoa has criticised New Zealand for not “being stronger” over growing global concern about Indonesian human rights violations in West Papua, and contrasted this with Vanuatu’s leadership.

The group was reacting to the UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review into Indonesia report in Geneva last week.

“Eight countries raised issues about human rights in West Papua and it is good to see our government among them,” said Catherine Delahunty, spokesperson for West Papua Action Aotearoa, in a statement. Read more

