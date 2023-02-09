Principals get creative to avoid ‘cost of learning’ impact on attendance

School principals across the country are having to get creative to make sure kids are in class as back-to-school costs hit families.

As prices rise on the supermarket shelves and at the petrol pump, the costs of sending tamariki to school has taken a toll on many families.

In Rotorua, Western Heights Primary School principal Brent Grissin said the bus bought for school trips had now an extra purpose.

“We initially bought the school bus to assist with school trips, but it’s become a mean to get kids to and from school. Read more

